Colfax (NYSE:CFX) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.480-0.530 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Colfax also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 2.050-2.150 EPS.

NYSE CFX traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $45.19. 3,334,683 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,418,251. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.45. The company has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -903.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Colfax has a 1-year low of $22.30 and a 1-year high of $50.26.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. Colfax had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 6.04%. Research analysts anticipate that Colfax will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CFX shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Colfax from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Colfax from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Colfax from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Colfax from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating and issued a $45.00 price target (down from $48.00) on shares of Colfax in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Colfax presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.58.

In related news, CFO Christopher M. Hix sold 18,206 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.74, for a total transaction of $850,948.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,810,338.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 11,897 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.74, for a total value of $556,065.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,054,788.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,524 shares of company stock valued at $1,886,484. 12.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Colfax Company Profile

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Fabrication Technology and Medical Technology. The Fabrication Technology segment formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment, including cutting, joining, and automated welding products, as well as gas control equipment.

