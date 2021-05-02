Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) will announce $0.80 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Colgate-Palmolive’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.83 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.78. Colgate-Palmolive posted earnings of $0.74 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, April 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will report full-year earnings of $3.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.19 to $3.34. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.43 to $3.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Colgate-Palmolive.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 383.88% and a net margin of 16.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.17.

In other news, Director Michael B. Polk sold 4,835 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total transaction of $383,173.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,829,882.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,692 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.65, for a total transaction of $1,627,425.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,371,760.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,810 shares of company stock worth $2,418,650. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CL opened at $80.70 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $78.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.69. The company has a market capitalization of $68.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.97. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $65.54 and a fifty-two week high of $86.41.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 63.60%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

