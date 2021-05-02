Colliers Securities Comments on iCAD, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ICAD)

iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) – Equities researchers at Colliers Securities issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of iCAD in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 29th. Colliers Securities analyst G. Mannheimer anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the quarter.

Get iCAD alerts:

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. iCAD had a negative net margin of 67.61% and a negative return on equity of 55.84%.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ICAD. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of iCAD in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of iCAD from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of iCAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of iCAD in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of iCAD in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.63.

iCAD stock opened at $18.04 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.64. The company has a market capitalization of $449.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.99 and a beta of 1.30. iCAD has a 1 year low of $8.32 and a 1 year high of $21.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.52.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. We Are One Seven LLC raised its holdings in iCAD by 79.3% in the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 41,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 18,150 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of iCAD during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iCAD during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,889,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iCAD by 361.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,567 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 27,072 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iCAD by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.82% of the company’s stock.

iCAD Company Profile

iCAD, Inc provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company offers PowerLook platform, which hosts the AI algorithm solutions and manages the communications between imaging acquisition systems, and image storage and review systems; SecondLook, a machine learning-based cancer detection algorithm that analyzes 2D full-field digital mammography images to identify and mark suspicious masses and calcifications; and automated density assessment solutions, which provides automated, consistent, and standardized density assessment.

Further Reading: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for iCAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iCAD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.