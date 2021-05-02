Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSCW) Short Interest Down 24.4% in April

Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSCW) saw a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,690,000 shares, a decline of 24.4% from the March 31st total of 4,880,000 shares. Currently, 16.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 19,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of CSCW opened at $1.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.84. The stock has a market cap of $68.03 million, a PE ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 1.86. Color Star Technology has a 12 month low of $0.31 and a 12 month high of $2.67.
About Color Star Technology
