Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSCW) Short Interest Down 24.4% in April

Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSCW) saw a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,690,000 shares, a decline of 24.4% from the March 31st total of 4,880,000 shares. Currently, 16.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 19,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of CSCW opened at $1.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.84. The stock has a market cap of $68.03 million, a PE ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 1.86. Color Star Technology has a 12 month low of $0.31 and a 12 month high of $2.67.

About Color Star Technology

Color Star Technology Co, Ltd. is an entertainment and education company. The firm operates through its subsidiaries, which provides online and offline entertainment performances and music education services. The company was founded on September 1, 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

