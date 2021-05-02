Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.230-1.300 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Columbia Property Trust also updated its FY21 guidance to $1.23-1.30 EPS.

Shares of CXP stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.01. The stock had a trading volume of 719,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 902,090. Columbia Property Trust has a 52-week low of $10.11 and a 52-week high of $18.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -360.20 and a beta of 1.31.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.54. Columbia Property Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 1.64%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Columbia Property Trust will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Columbia Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 56.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Columbia Property Trust from a c- rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Truist cut shares of Columbia Property Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised Columbia Property Trust from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Columbia Property Trust from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Columbia Property Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Columbia Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.90.

Columbia Property Trust Company Profile

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

