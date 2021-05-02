Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Acquired by Mercer Capital Advisers Inc.

Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. increased its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,733 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Campion Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the first quarter valued at approximately $553,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 34.0% in the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 73,134 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,957,000 after acquiring an additional 18,552 shares during the period. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 35.8% in the first quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,355 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 2.3% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,081,211 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $112,614,000 after acquiring an additional 46,897 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 8.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 39,103 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,116,000 after buying an additional 2,968 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CMCSA. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Comcast from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Comcast in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Comcast from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist boosted their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.21.

In other news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $39,173,949.60. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $56.15 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $34.17 and a 12-month high of $58.58. The company has a market cap of $257.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company had revenue of $27.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

