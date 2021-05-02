Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Argyle Capital Management Inc.

Argyle Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 0.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 65,862 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 274.7% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 562 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, ADE LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 82.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CMCSA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Cowen raised shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.21.

In related news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $39,173,949.60. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $56.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $34.17 and a 12 month high of $58.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.20.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $27.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.83 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

