Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Savior LLC

Savior LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 33.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,569 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,271 shares during the period. Savior LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 274.7% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 562 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, ADE LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Comcast stock opened at $56.15 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $34.17 and a 52-week high of $58.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business had revenue of $27.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CMCSA. Cowen raised shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Oppenheimer raised shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.21.

In other news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $39,173,949.60. 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

