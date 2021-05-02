Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Stake Cut by Benin Management CORP

Benin Management CORP cut its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 22.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,641 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,590 shares during the quarter. Benin Management CORP’s holdings in Comcast were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cordant Inc. boosted its position in Comcast by 4.9% during the first quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 4,017 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 4.8% during the first quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 4,224 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its position in Comcast by 1.8% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 10,979 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group boosted its position in Comcast by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 28,306 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Capital Management boosted its position in Comcast by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 6,390 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast stock opened at $56.15 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.20. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $34.17 and a one year high of $58.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $257.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $27.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CMCSA. Oppenheimer raised Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Comcast from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Comcast from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.21.

In other news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $39,173,949.60. 1.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

See Also: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.