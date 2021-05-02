Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $27.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $56.15 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.12 and its 200 day moving average is $51.20. Comcast has a fifty-two week low of $34.17 and a fifty-two week high of $58.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.18, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

In related news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $39,173,949.60. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Comcast from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Truist upped their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Benchmark upped their price target on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Comcast from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.21.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

