Commercial Vehicle Group (CVGI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect Commercial Vehicle Group to post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.09). Commercial Vehicle Group had a negative return on equity of 7.44% and a negative net margin of 5.85%. The company had revenue of $216.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.70 million. On average, analysts expect Commercial Vehicle Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CVGI stock opened at $10.99 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.96 and its 200-day moving average is $8.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $358.75 million, a PE ratio of -8.39, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 3.40. Commercial Vehicle Group has a 52 week low of $1.44 and a 52 week high of $11.29.

Several analysts have recently commented on CVGI shares. TheStreet upgraded Commercial Vehicle Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Commercial Vehicle Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Commercial Vehicle Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.50.

About Commercial Vehicle Group

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, produces, and sells components and assemblies to the global vehicle and the U.S. technology integrator markets in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. It operates in two segments, Electrical Systems and Global Seating.

