Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) Short Interest Up 39.8% in April

Posted by on May 2nd, 2021

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 186,300 shares, an increase of 39.8% from the March 31st total of 133,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CTBI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Community Trust Bancorp in a research report on Monday, January 25th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTBI. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Community Trust Bancorp during the first quarter worth $39,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 87.7% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $67,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 276.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 4,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 56.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CTBI opened at $44.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.86. Community Trust Bancorp has a 1 year low of $26.45 and a 1 year high of $47.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $794.33 million, a P/E ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.84.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.33. Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 9.53%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Community Trust Bancorp will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.31%.

About Community Trust Bancorp

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, checking accounts, savings accounts and savings certificates, individual retirement accounts and Keogh plans, and money market accounts.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Community Trust Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Trust Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit