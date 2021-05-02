Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) Short Interest Up 39.8% in April

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 186,300 shares, an increase of 39.8% from the March 31st total of 133,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CTBI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Community Trust Bancorp in a research report on Monday, January 25th.

Get Community Trust Bancorp alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTBI. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Community Trust Bancorp during the first quarter worth $39,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 87.7% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $67,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 276.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 4,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 56.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CTBI opened at $44.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.86. Community Trust Bancorp has a 1 year low of $26.45 and a 1 year high of $47.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $794.33 million, a P/E ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.84.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.33. Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 9.53%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Community Trust Bancorp will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.31%.

About Community Trust Bancorp

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, checking accounts, savings accounts and savings certificates, individual retirement accounts and Keogh plans, and money market accounts.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Community Trust Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Trust Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.