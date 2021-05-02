Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (OTCMKTS:CODYY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (OTCMKTS:CODYY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on CODYY. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research report on Friday. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain stock opened at $12.60 on Friday. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a 1-year low of $4.83 and a 1-year high of $12.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.16 and a 200-day moving average of $10.27.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates in five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe Â- Middle East Â- Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific. The company offers glass for building, industrial mortars, exterior products, and pipes; insulation, plasterboards, and interior glass products; and coated glass and high performance materials.

