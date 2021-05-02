Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions to Post FY2023 Earnings of $3.29 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:MGDDY)

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Gommel anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.29 for the year.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Barclays upgraded shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

Shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions stock opened at $28.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.12 and a 200 day moving average of $26.96. The firm has a market cap of $25.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 1.17. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a 12 month low of $17.10 and a 12 month high of $31.21.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin SCA engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of tires. Its products and services include tires, mobility services, lifestyle products, Michelin solutions and Michelin engineering and services. The company operates through the following segments: Passenger car and Light truck tires and related distribution, Truck tires and related distribution, and Specialty businesses.

