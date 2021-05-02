Concorde Asset Management LLC Has $3.49 Million Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Concorde Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 497.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,266 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,837 shares during the period. Altria Group comprises 2.0% of Concorde Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $3,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MO. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 62.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $47.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.02 and a 1-year high of $52.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. Altria Group had a return on equity of 148.93% and a net margin of 2.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, January 28th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.52%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Friday, April 16th. UBS Group lowered Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Altria Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

