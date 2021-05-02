CONMED Co. Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.64 Per Share (NYSE:CNMD)

CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) – SVB Leerink raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CONMED in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 29th. SVB Leerink analyst R. Newitter now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.64 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.62. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for CONMED’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.82 EPS.

Get CONMED alerts:

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their target price on CONMED from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday.

CNMD stock opened at $140.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. CONMED has a one year low of $60.65 and a one year high of $146.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of -3,523.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $129.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.50.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.19. CONMED had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $232.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in CONMED by 1.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its holdings in CONMED by 5.7% during the first quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 4,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in CONMED by 1.8% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in CONMED by 1.7% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in CONMED by 40.4% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 4,261 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, VP Johonna Marie Pelletier sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.10, for a total value of $580,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,881 shares in the company, valued at $798,884.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Curt R. Hartman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.93, for a total value of $1,798,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,106,023.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,265 shares of company stock worth $3,384,333 in the last quarter. 5.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is 30.30%.

CONMED Company Profile

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

See Also: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for CONMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.