Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Price Target Raised to $74.00

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group from $65.00 to $74.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

ED has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Consolidated Edison from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Mizuho reduced their price target on Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI cut Consolidated Edison from an in-line rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. TheStreet raised Consolidated Edison from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $76.33.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Shares of ED opened at $77.41 on Thursday. Consolidated Edison has a 52 week low of $65.56 and a 52 week high of $83.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $26.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.91.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.01). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 70.94%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 62.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Further Reading: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.