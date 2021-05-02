Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) Price Target Raised to $21.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) had its price objective boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Constellium from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Constellium in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set an overweight rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Constellium has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.20.

Get Constellium alerts:

Shares of CSTM stock opened at $15.51 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.63 and a beta of 2.58. Constellium has a one year low of $5.71 and a one year high of $17.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.42.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Constellium had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 23.21%. The company’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Constellium will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Constellium in the 4th quarter worth $274,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellium in the 4th quarter worth $280,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Constellium in the 4th quarter worth $301,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Constellium in the 4th quarter worth $352,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Constellium in the 4th quarter worth $413,000. 85.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Constellium

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

Featured Article: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Constellium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.