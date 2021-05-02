Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) Stock Price Down 6.6%

Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF)’s share price dropped 6.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.82 and last traded at $3.83. Approximately 6,061 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,183,207 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.10.

The stock has a market cap of $744.81 million, a PE ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 2.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.28 and a 200 day moving average of $1.67.

Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $29.16 million for the quarter. Contango Oil & Gas had a negative return on equity of 219.81% and a negative net margin of 230.23%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Contango Oil & Gas by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 130,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Contango Oil & Gas by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 64,651 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 6,684 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Contango Oil & Gas by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 413,746 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 7,560 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Contango Oil & Gas by 80.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,275 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 9,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Contango Oil & Gas by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,156 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 11,015 shares in the last quarter. 26.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF)

Contango Oil & Gas Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores, develops, exploits, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties in the shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico and onshore properties in Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Wyoming in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved reserves of approximately 34.2 million barrels of oil or other liquid hydrocarbons equivalent, consisting of 13.0 million barrels of oil, 84.5 billion cubic feet of natural gas, and 7.2 million barrels of natural gas liquids.

