Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) Stock Price Down 6.6%

Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF)’s share price dropped 6.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.82 and last traded at $3.83. Approximately 6,061 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,183,207 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.10.
The stock has a market cap of $744.81 million, a PE ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 2.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.28 and a 200 day moving average of $1.67.
Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $29.16 million for the quarter. Contango Oil & Gas had a negative return on equity of 219.81% and a negative net margin of 230.23%.
About Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF)
Contango Oil & Gas Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores, develops, exploits, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties in the shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico and onshore properties in Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Wyoming in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved reserves of approximately 34.2 million barrels of oil or other liquid hydrocarbons equivalent, consisting of 13.0 million barrels of oil, 84.5 billion cubic feet of natural gas, and 7.2 million barrels of natural gas liquids.
