CONTRACOIN (CTCN) Price Tops $0.10 on Top Exchanges

CONTRACOIN (CURRENCY:CTCN) traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 2nd. During the last week, CONTRACOIN has traded down 12.7% against the U.S. dollar. One CONTRACOIN coin can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000180 BTC on major exchanges. CONTRACOIN has a total market cap of $3.31 million and $16,337.00 worth of CONTRACOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000284 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000274 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00004968 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.14 or 0.00070770 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000108 BTC.

CONTRACOIN Profile

CONTRACOIN is a coin. CONTRACOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,617,120 coins. CONTRACOIN’s official website is www.contracoin.network . CONTRACOIN’s official Twitter account is @InfoContracoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Contracoin, founded in Southport Australia in 2018, is a Global Real Estate Blockchain-powered platform by Contracorp Limited, which allows real estate agents, brokers and property developers to gain exposure to international real estate investors.Contracoin aims to make property investment easily available to the masses by eliminating the traditional barriers through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency. Contracoin is a project of Contra Global. “

CONTRACOIN Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CONTRACOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CONTRACOIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CONTRACOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

