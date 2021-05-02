Contrasting NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC) and NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC) and NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

Get NVE alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for NVE and NXP Semiconductors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NVE 0 0 0 0 N/A NXP Semiconductors 1 6 14 1 2.68

NXP Semiconductors has a consensus price target of $202.42, indicating a potential upside of 5.15%. Given NXP Semiconductors’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe NXP Semiconductors is more favorable than NVE.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

68.0% of NVE shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.0% of NXP Semiconductors shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of NVE shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of NXP Semiconductors shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares NVE and NXP Semiconductors’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NVE $25.41 million 14.56 $14.53 million N/A N/A NXP Semiconductors $8.88 billion 5.98 $243.00 million $8.04 23.94

NXP Semiconductors has higher revenue and earnings than NVE.

Profitability

This table compares NVE and NXP Semiconductors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NVE 54.35% 15.18% 14.90% NXP Semiconductors -1.70% 17.16% 7.78%

Dividends

NVE pays an annual dividend of $4.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. NXP Semiconductors pays an annual dividend of $2.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. NXP Semiconductors pays out 28.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. NVE has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and NXP Semiconductors has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Volatility & Risk

NVE has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NXP Semiconductors has a beta of 1.5, indicating that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

NXP Semiconductors beats NVE on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NVE

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data. Its products comprise standard sensors to detect the presence of a magnetic or metallic material to determine position or speed primarily for the factory automation market; and custom and medical sensors for medical devices to replace electromechanical magnetic switches. The company also offers spintronic couplers for industrial Internet of Things market. In addition, it engages in the research and development, and licensing of spintronic magnetoresistive random access memory technology. NVE Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors. Its product solutions are used in a range of applications, including automotive, industrial and Internet of Things, mobile, and communication infrastructure. The company markets its products to various original equipment manufacturers, original design manufacturers, contract manufacturers, and distributors. It operates in China, the Netherlands, the United States, Singapore, Germany, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, and internationally. The company was formerly known as KASLION Acquisition B.V and changed its name to NXP Semiconductors N.V. in May 2010. NXP Semiconductors N.V. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Eindhoven, the Netherlands.

Receive News & Ratings for NVE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.