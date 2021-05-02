Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.11.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Core Laboratories from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded Core Laboratories from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Core Laboratories from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup cut their price objective on Core Laboratories from $300.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price objective on Core Laboratories to $36.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLB. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 21,230.0% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,123 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $96,000. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $197,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Core Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CLB traded down $1.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $28.18. 252,917 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 460,448. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.04 and its 200-day moving average is $27.96. Core Laboratories has a 12-month low of $13.43 and a 12-month high of $41.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 3.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Core Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 45.39% and a negative net margin of 19.02%. The firm had revenue of $108.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Core Laboratories will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.23%.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

