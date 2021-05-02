CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) Shares Acquired by Versant Capital Management Inc

Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) by 20.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,289 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in CoreCivic were worth $443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 104.7% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 328,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after buying an additional 167,854 shares during the period. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoreCivic in the 4th quarter valued at about $191,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoreCivic in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 431,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after buying an additional 44,309 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in CoreCivic by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 71,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 3,344 shares during the period. 73.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CXW opened at $7.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $934.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.23. CoreCivic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.76 and a twelve month high of $14.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.51 and a 200 day moving average of $7.50.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.46). CoreCivic had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 6.37%. The business had revenue of $473.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Company is a diversified government solutions company with the scale and experience needed to solve tough government challenges in flexible, cost-effective ways. We provide a broad range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

