Cormark Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for TFI International Inc (TSE:TFI)

TFI International Inc (TSE:TFI) – Analysts at Cormark reduced their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of TFI International in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 29th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now expects that the company will earn $1.21 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.32. Cormark also issued estimates for TFI International’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.47 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.01 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.47 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

TFI International (TSE:TFI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported C$1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.06 by C$0.21. The firm had revenue of C$1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.32 billion.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th.

