Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Takes $200,000 Position in QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,005 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of QAD during the first quarter worth $41,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of QAD during the first quarter valued at about $173,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of QAD by 10.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,309 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of QAD during the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of QAD during the fourth quarter valued at about $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on QADA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of QAD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Sidoti reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of QAD in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of QAD from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.50.

QADA opened at $70.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 441.84 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.19. QAD Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.02 and a twelve month high of $78.95.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The software maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $82.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.12 million. QAD had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 3.21%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that QAD Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be paid a $0.072 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. QAD’s payout ratio is -36.71%.

QAD Inc provides cloud-based enterprise software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers various software solutions, such as customer and service management solutions for manufacturers to acquire new customers; manufacturing solutions, which supports manufacturing business processes; enterprise asset management to manage, maintain, and install capital equipment; supply chain execution solutions that provides tools to support inventory and warehouse management; and financials solutions to manage and control finance and accounting processes.

