Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) Short Interest Up 68.7% in April

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,790,000 shares, an increase of 68.7% from the March 31st total of 2,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,313,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLM. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,909 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 14,294 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $255,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 747,378 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,766,000 after buying an additional 91,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 53,179 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 20,047 shares during the last quarter. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLM stock opened at $11.65 on Friday. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund has a 12-month low of $9.06 and a 12-month high of $13.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.1602 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.50%.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Company Profile

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.

