Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) Shares Purchased by Adirondack Research & Management Inc.

Adirondack Research & Management Inc. raised its position in Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) by 1.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 136,821 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Covanta makes up approximately 2.2% of Adirondack Research & Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Adirondack Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Covanta were worth $1,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Covanta by 59.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 469,833 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after buying an additional 175,359 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Covanta during the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Covanta by 16.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,430 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 9,343 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. boosted its position in shares of Covanta by 33.3% during the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 412,754 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,199,000 after buying an additional 103,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in shares of Covanta by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 89,204 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 28,491 shares during the last quarter. 72.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CVA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Covanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Covanta in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Covanta from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.90.

Shares of Covanta stock opened at $15.04 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.62 and a beta of 1.48. Covanta Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $6.76 and a 12 month high of $15.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.93.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.15. Covanta had a negative return on equity of 9.01% and a negative net margin of 1.48%. Analysts predict that Covanta Holding Co. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Covanta’s payout ratio is presently 457.14%.

About Covanta

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy (WtE), as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy generation businesses.

