Cowen Cuts Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Price Target to $200.00

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) had its price target reduced by Cowen from $215.00 to $200.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ENPH. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $184.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna raised Enphase Energy from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Enphase Energy from $93.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Enphase Energy from $245.00 to $212.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Enphase Energy from $108.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $175.55.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

ENPH stock opened at $139.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $18.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.79, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44. Enphase Energy has a twelve month low of $37.81 and a twelve month high of $229.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $156.18 and a 200-day moving average of $157.19.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.22. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 24.69%. The business had revenue of $301.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 8,833 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.23, for a total transaction of $1,565,472.59. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 294,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,144,610.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Mandy Yang sold 5,757 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.43, for a total value of $1,176,903.51. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 123,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,302,709.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 226,471 shares of company stock worth $37,630,844 in the last ninety days. 7.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ENPH. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 693 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 72.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.