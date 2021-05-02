Cowen Prime Services LLC Has $2.18 Million Stock Holdings in Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN)

Cowen Prime Services LLC cut its stake in Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN) by 9.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 207,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,500 shares during the quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC’s holdings in Kopin were worth $2,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Kopin by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kopin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Kopin in the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Kopin by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 182,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Kopin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kopin stock opened at $8.22 on Friday. Kopin Co. has a 12-month low of $0.45 and a 12-month high of $13.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $750.39 million, a P/E ratio of -54.80 and a beta of 2.45.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. Kopin had a negative net margin of 37.11% and a negative return on equity of 51.37%. The firm had revenue of $13.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. Analysts expect that Kopin Co. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Kopin news, CTO Hong K. Choi sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $320,000.00. Also, insider Paul Christopher Baker sold 48,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.93, for a total transaction of $380,640.00. Insiders have sold a total of 557,260 shares of company stock valued at $4,953,558 in the last three months. 8.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KOPN has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kopin in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kopin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

About Kopin

Kopin Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invents, develops, manufactures, and sells components, subassemblies, and head-worn and hand-held systems in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, and optical lenses; and headset systems.

