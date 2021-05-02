Cowen Prime Services LLC Has $227,000 Stake in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Cowen Prime Services LLC increased its stake in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Services LLC’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LNTH. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Lantheus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the third quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Lantheus alerts:

In other Lantheus news, SVP Michael P. Duffy sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total value of $163,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 109,472 shares in the company, valued at $2,381,016. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 27,157 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total value of $495,886.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 711,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,996,007.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,188 shares of company stock valued at $1,411,148 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LNTH opened at $23.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 296.29 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.52 and a 12 month high of $23.85.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $94.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.40 million. Lantheus had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 0.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lantheus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Lantheus from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Lantheus from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Lantheus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.67.

Lantheus Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; and RELISTOR for opioid-induced constipation.

See Also: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH).

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.