Cowen Prime Services LLC Lowers Holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Cowen Prime Services LLC cut its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,750 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. KKR & Co. Inc. comprises about 1.1% of Cowen Prime Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Cowen Prime Services LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $2,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KKR. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter worth $39,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

KKR stock opened at $56.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.71, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.43 and a 1-year high of $57.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $669.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.34%.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. purchased 11,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.24 per share, with a total value of $300,001.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total value of $1,351,800.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,351,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $43.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.50 to $62.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.38.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

See Also: What is a Futures Contract?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.