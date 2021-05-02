Crane (CR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Crane (NYSE:CR) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.31 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
NYSE:CR opened at $94.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.56. The firm has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 247.53 and a beta of 1.65. Crane has a 12 month low of $44.23 and a 12 month high of $97.31.
In other Crane news, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 15,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.12, for a total transaction of $1,315,124.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,075 shares in the company, valued at $7,736,394. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Crane
Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.
