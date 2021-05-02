Crane (CR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Crane (NYSE:CR) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.31 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:CR opened at $94.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.56. The firm has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 247.53 and a beta of 1.65. Crane has a 12 month low of $44.23 and a 12 month high of $97.31.

Get Crane alerts:

In other Crane news, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 15,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.12, for a total transaction of $1,315,124.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,075 shares in the company, valued at $7,736,394. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson lowered Crane from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Vertical Research upgraded Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Crane from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.25.

About Crane

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

Featured Story: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.