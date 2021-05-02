Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Total (EPA:FP) a €44.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a €44.00 ($51.76) price objective on Total (EPA:FP) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on shares of Total and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. UBS Group set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on shares of Total and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on shares of Total and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on shares of Total and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €49.00 ($57.65) price objective on shares of Total and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €44.89 ($52.81).

Shares of EPA FP opened at €36.83 ($43.32) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €38.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of €35.79. Total has a 1 year low of €42.22 ($49.67) and a 1 year high of €49.33 ($58.04).

Total Company Profile

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

