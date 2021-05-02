Credit Suisse Group Reiterates GBX 1,300 Price Target for GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK)

Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,300 ($16.98) target price on GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

GSK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,810 ($23.65) target price on GlaxoSmithKline and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,317 ($17.21) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Oddo Bhf set a GBX 1,490 ($19.47) target price on GlaxoSmithKline and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) target price on GlaxoSmithKline and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. GlaxoSmithKline has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,535.13 ($20.06).

LON GSK opened at GBX 1,339.60 ($17.50) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,305.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,337.78. GlaxoSmithKline has a 12 month low of GBX 1,190.80 ($15.56) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,748.55 ($22.84). The firm has a market capitalization of £67.40 billion and a PE ratio of 11.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.48.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 19 ($0.25) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a yield of 1.42%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.70%.

In other news, insider Urs Rohner acquired 619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,361 ($17.78) per share, with a total value of £8,424.59 ($11,006.78). Also, insider Emma Walmsley sold 32,346 shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,211 ($15.82), for a total transaction of £391,710.06 ($511,771.70). Insiders have acquired a total of 1,267 shares of company stock valued at $1,709,658 in the last 90 days.

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

