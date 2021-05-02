Creditcoin (CTC) Price Up 13.7% Over Last Week

Creditcoin (CURRENCY:CTC) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 2nd. Creditcoin has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion and approximately $6.34 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded 13.7% higher against the US dollar. One Creditcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $6.08 or 0.00010737 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,806.97 or 1.00311011 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.94 or 0.00040514 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $124.62 or 0.00220059 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001489 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000876 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001779 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00004875 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003053 BTC.

About Creditcoin

Creditcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 14th, 2016. Creditcoin’s total supply is 667,469,387 coins and its circulating supply is 564,970,555 coins. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @crecfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Creditcoin is www.creditcoin.org . The official message board for Creditcoin is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

Creditcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Creditcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

