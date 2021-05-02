Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, a growth of 84.8% from the March 31st total of 7,900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 27,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Shares of CCAP stock opened at $18.25 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.57. The company has a market capitalization of $514.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Crescent Capital BDC has a 1-year low of $9.33 and a 1-year high of $19.95.
Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.63 million. Crescent Capital BDC had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 41.11%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Crescent Capital BDC will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Crescent Capital BDC during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Crescent Capital BDC by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 8,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Crescent Capital BDC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $175,000. 36.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crescent Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.
About Crescent Capital BDC
Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company. The fund focuses on originating and investing in the debt of middle market companies. It typically focuses on companies based in United States.
