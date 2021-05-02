Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, a growth of 84.8% from the March 31st total of 7,900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 27,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of CCAP stock opened at $18.25 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.57. The company has a market capitalization of $514.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Crescent Capital BDC has a 1-year low of $9.33 and a 1-year high of $19.95.

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.63 million. Crescent Capital BDC had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 41.11%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Crescent Capital BDC will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.99%. Crescent Capital BDC’s payout ratio is 90.11%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Crescent Capital BDC during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Crescent Capital BDC by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 8,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Crescent Capital BDC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $175,000. 36.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crescent Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

About Crescent Capital BDC

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company. The fund focuses on originating and investing in the debt of middle market companies. It typically focuses on companies based in United States.

