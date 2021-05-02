Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO) & The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) Critical Review

Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO) and The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Get Crexendo alerts:

Crexendo has a beta of 2.15, indicating that its stock price is 115% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Liberty Braves Group has a beta of 1, indicating that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

This table compares Crexendo and The Liberty Braves Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crexendo $14.44 million 7.27 $1.14 million $0.07 81.43 The Liberty Braves Group $476.00 million 2.38 -$61.85 million ($1.51) -18.34

Crexendo has higher earnings, but lower revenue than The Liberty Braves Group. The Liberty Braves Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Crexendo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Crexendo and The Liberty Braves Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crexendo 6.38% 14.02% 8.46% The Liberty Braves Group N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.4% of Crexendo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.6% of The Liberty Braves Group shares are held by institutional investors. 75.5% of Crexendo shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Crexendo and The Liberty Braves Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crexendo 0 0 1 0 3.00 The Liberty Braves Group 0 1 1 0 2.50

Crexendo currently has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 40.35%. The Liberty Braves Group has a consensus target price of $30.00, suggesting a potential upside of 8.34%. Given Crexendo’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Crexendo is more favorable than The Liberty Braves Group.

Summary

Crexendo beats The Liberty Braves Group on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Crexendo

Crexendo, Inc. provides cloud communication, unified communications as a service, call center, collaboration, and other cloud business services for businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cloud Telecommunications and Web Services. The Cloud Telecommunications segment provides telecommunications services that transmit calls using internet protocol (IP) or cloud technology, which converts voice signals into digital data packets for transmission over the Internet or cloud; and resells broadband Internet services. This segment is also involved in the sale and lease of cloud telecommunications equipment. In addition, it offers hardware, software, and unified communication solutions for businesses using IP or cloud technology over high-speed Internet connection through various devices and user interfaces, such as desktop phones and/or mobile, and desktop applications under the Crexendo brand name. The Web Services segment provides website hosting and other professional services. The company was formerly known as iMergent, Inc. and changed its name to Crexendo, Inc. in May 2011. Crexendo, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

About The Liberty Braves Group

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club (ANLBC), assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

Receive News & Ratings for Crexendo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crexendo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.