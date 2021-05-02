CRH (NYSE:CRH) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of CRH (NYSE:CRH) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CRH. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Friday, March 26th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.03.

CRH stock opened at $47.27 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $37.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 1.07. CRH has a twelve month low of $26.56 and a twelve month high of $48.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.27 and a 200-day moving average of $43.19.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a $0.5736 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a yield of 2.43%. CRH’s payout ratio is 72.66%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in CRH by 209.5% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 585 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in CRH in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in CRH in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in CRH by 121.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in CRH in the first quarter valued at about $205,000. 4.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRH Company Profile

CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Europe Heavyside, Lightside, and Distribution; Americas Materials and Products and Asia. The Europe Heavyside and Americas Materials segments produce and sell primary materials, including cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, asphalt, agricultural and chemical lime.

