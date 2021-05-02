Critical Comparison: UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) and Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS)

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) and Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares UP Fintech and Credit Suisse Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UP Fintech $58.66 million 51.34 -$6.59 million N/A N/A Credit Suisse Group $36.02 billion 0.72 $3.44 billion $1.33 7.95

Credit Suisse Group has higher revenue and earnings than UP Fintech.

Volatility & Risk

UP Fintech has a beta of 2.18, suggesting that its share price is 118% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Credit Suisse Group has a beta of 1.6, suggesting that its share price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares UP Fintech and Credit Suisse Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UP Fintech 6.71% 4.00% 0.70% Credit Suisse Group 11.83% 8.32% 0.47%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for UP Fintech and Credit Suisse Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UP Fintech 0 0 1 0 3.00 Credit Suisse Group 1 9 4 0 2.21

UP Fintech currently has a consensus price target of $34.60, indicating a potential upside of 61.99%. Given UP Fintech’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe UP Fintech is more favorable than Credit Suisse Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.9% of UP Fintech shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.1% of Credit Suisse Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 50.9% of UP Fintech shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

UP Fintech beats Credit Suisse Group on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

UP Fintech Company Profile

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including trade order placement and execution, margin financing, account management, investor education, community discussion, and customer support. The company also provides asset management and wealth management; ESOP management; fund license application, product design, asset custody, transaction execution, and funding allocation; fund structuring and management; and IPO underwriting services. In addition, it offers market information, community engagement, investor education, and simulated trading services. UP Fintech Holding Limited was founded in 2014 and is based in Beijing, China.

Credit Suisse Group Company Profile

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions. It also provides traditional and structured lending, payment, foreign exchange, capital goods leasing, merger and acquisition, syndication, structured finance, commodity trade finance, trade finance, structured trade finance, export finance, factoring, fund management and administration, fund design, custody, ship and aviation finance, securities, cash, and treasury services. In addition, the company offers asset management products; equity and debt underwriting, and advisory services; cash equities, equity derivatives, and convertibles, as well as prime services; and fixed income products, such as credit, securitized, macro, emerging markets, financing, structured credit, and other products. Further, it provides HOLT, a framework for assessing the performance of approximately 20,000 companies; and equity and fixed income research services. The company serves private and institutional clients; ultra-high-net-worth individuals, high-net-worth individuals, and affluent and retail clients; corporate clients, small and medium-sized enterprises, external asset managers, financial institutions, and commodity traders; and pension funds, hedge funds, governments, foundations and endowments, corporations, entrepreneurs, private individuals, financial sponsors, and sovereign clients. As of December 31, 2020, it operated through a network of 338 offices and branches. The company was founded in 1856 and is based in Zurich, Switzerland.

