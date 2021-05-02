Critical Review: First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) and Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN)

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) and Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

This table compares First Industrial Realty Trust and Manhattan Bridge Capital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Industrial Realty Trust $425.98 million 15.09 $238.77 million $1.74 28.60 Manhattan Bridge Capital $7.34 million 8.24 $4.49 million N/A N/A

First Industrial Realty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Manhattan Bridge Capital.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

96.9% of First Industrial Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.4% of Manhattan Bridge Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of First Industrial Realty Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 28.7% of Manhattan Bridge Capital shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and Manhattan Bridge Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Industrial Realty Trust 0 2 5 0 2.71 Manhattan Bridge Capital 0 0 1 0 3.00

First Industrial Realty Trust currently has a consensus target price of $42.10, indicating a potential downside of 15.41%. Manhattan Bridge Capital has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential downside of 4.61%. Given Manhattan Bridge Capital’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Manhattan Bridge Capital is more favorable than First Industrial Realty Trust.

Volatility & Risk

First Industrial Realty Trust has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Manhattan Bridge Capital has a beta of 0.71, indicating that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares First Industrial Realty Trust and Manhattan Bridge Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Industrial Realty Trust 46.84% 11.50% 5.74% Manhattan Bridge Capital 62.08% 13.48% 7.71%

Dividends

First Industrial Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Manhattan Bridge Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.0%. First Industrial Realty Trust pays out 62.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Industrial Realty Trust has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years and Manhattan Bridge Capital has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types. In total, we own and have under development approximately 64.1 million square feet of industrial space as of September 30, 2020.

Manhattan Bridge Capital Company Profile

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc., a real estate finance company, originates, services, and manages a portfolio of first mortgage loans in the United States. It offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or enhancement of properties in the New York metropolitan area, including New Jersey and Connecticut, and in Florida. The company's loans are primarily secured by collateral consisting of real estate and accompanied by personal guarantees from the principals of the borrowers. It qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. The company generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Great Neck, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.