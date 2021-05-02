Critical Review: Recruiter.com Group (OTCMKTS:RCRT) vs. Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI)

Recruiter.com Group (OTCMKTS:RCRT) and Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Recruiter.com Group has a beta of -0.91, suggesting that its share price is 191% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Computer Programs and Systems has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

74.1% of Computer Programs and Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 33.8% of Recruiter.com Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.3% of Computer Programs and Systems shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Recruiter.com Group and Computer Programs and Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Recruiter.com Group -212.29% -2,332.30% -215.62% Computer Programs and Systems 8.33% 11.75% 6.63%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Recruiter.com Group and Computer Programs and Systems’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Recruiter.com Group $6.00 million 3.78 -$11.81 million N/A N/A Computer Programs and Systems $274.63 million 1.60 $19.70 million $1.43 20.99

Computer Programs and Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Recruiter.com Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Recruiter.com Group and Computer Programs and Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Recruiter.com Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Computer Programs and Systems 0 4 3 0 2.43

Computer Programs and Systems has a consensus target price of $30.71, suggesting a potential upside of 2.31%. Given Computer Programs and Systems’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Computer Programs and Systems is more favorable than Recruiter.com Group.

Summary

Computer Programs and Systems beats Recruiter.com Group on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Recruiter.com Group Company Profile

Recruiter.com Group, Inc. operates an online hiring platform that connects recruiters and employers worldwide. The company offers consulting and staffing personnel services to employers for long- and short-term consulting and temporary employee needs; specialized personnel placement services for employers; resume distribution services; and recruiter certification programs. It also provides online advertising, including sponsorship of digital newsletters, online content promotion, social media distribution, banner advertising, and other branded electronic communications for specialized B2B software companies. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Computer Programs and Systems Company Profile

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making. The company also provides clinical software that automates record keeping and reporting for various clinical functions, including laboratory, radiology, physical therapy, respiratory care, and pharmacy; patient care applications; and enterprise applications that support its products for use in various areas of the hospital. In addition, it offers Centriq, an intuitive user interface to centralize data from various care areas that provide the end user with a tool to view past and present patient information. Further, the company provides software solutions that promote data-driven clinical and financial outcomes for customers in the post-acute care industry; software application support, hardware maintenance, and education and related services; post-acute care support and maintenance services; revenue cycle management products and services, consulting and business management services, and managed information technology services; patient engagement and empowerment technology solutions; and system implementation and training services. It serves community hospitals and physician clinics, skilled nursing and assisted living facilities, and small specialty hospitals. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Mobile, Alabama.

