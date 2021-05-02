Critical Survey: Bright Mountain Media (OTCMKTS:BMTM) and AGM Group (NASDAQ:AGMH)

Bright Mountain Media (OTCMKTS:BMTM) and AGM Group (NASDAQ:AGMH) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of AGM Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 61.6% of Bright Mountain Media shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Bright Mountain Media has a beta of 0.66, indicating that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AGM Group has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Bright Mountain Media and AGM Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bright Mountain Media -503.77% -16.80% -12.17% AGM Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Bright Mountain Media and AGM Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bright Mountain Media 0 1 0 0 2.00 AGM Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bright Mountain Media and AGM Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bright Mountain Media $7.00 million 21.44 -$3.40 million N/A N/A AGM Group $710,000.00 375.90 -$1.56 million N/A N/A

AGM Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Bright Mountain Media.

Summary

AGM Group beats Bright Mountain Media on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bright Mountain Media Company Profile

Bright Mountain Media, Inc., owns and manages websites in the United States. The company operates websites, which provides information, news, and entertainment to military, law enforcement, first responders, and other public safety employees. It also offers video, display, mobile, and native advertisements, as well as provides focused promotion for advertisers of products and services. The company was formerly known as Bright Mountain Acquisition Corporation and changed its name to Bright Mountain Media, Inc. in December 2015. Bright Mountain Media, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

AGM Group Company Profile

AGM Group Holdings Inc. operates as a software company in the People's Republic of China. The company offers multi-assets trading and management systems to small and mid-size broker and institutional clients; and FXSC, an online trading education and social trading network platform for forex traders, as well as provides demo trading services. It also operates subscription based and interactive trading education website; and provides technical support plans and software customization services. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Wan Chai, Hong Kong.

