Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Acquires Shares of 7,690 Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Winslow Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 174,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,182,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 11,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 23.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howard Capital Management increased its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management now owns 364,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HPP opened at $28.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 200.79, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.09. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.62 and a 52-week high of $30.97.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $203.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.80 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a return on equity of 0.61% and a net margin of 2.76%. On average, analysts predict that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s payout ratio is presently 49.26%.

In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, Director Jonathan M. Glaser sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $56,020.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 110,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,098,242.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank cut shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler lowered Hudson Pacific Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.50.

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

