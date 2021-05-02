Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Decreases Position in TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) by 57.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 21,790 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in TimkenSteel were worth $188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fruth Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of TimkenSteel by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 45,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 4,550 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TimkenSteel in the 1st quarter worth about $170,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in TimkenSteel in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,689,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of TimkenSteel during the 4th quarter worth about $901,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in TimkenSteel by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 64,161 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

TMST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on TimkenSteel from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. TheStreet upgraded TimkenSteel from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered TimkenSteel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Shares of NYSE TMST opened at $12.02 on Friday. TimkenSteel Co. has a 12-month low of $2.31 and a 12-month high of $13.59. The company has a market cap of $548.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.87.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.21. TimkenSteel had a negative net margin of 15.79% and a negative return on equity of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $211.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.80 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TimkenSteel Co. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TimkenSteel Profile

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products worldwide. The company operates in SBQ Steel Bar, Seamless Mechanical Steel Tubes, and Billets and Value-added Precision Products and Services segments. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services.

