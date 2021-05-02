Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Reduces Position in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its position in shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,597 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 418 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Progress Software were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PRGS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Progress Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,102,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Progress Software by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,298,629 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $329,825,000 after buying an additional 382,453 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Progress Software by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 976,194 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,114,000 after acquiring an additional 148,926 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Progress Software by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,257,695 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,836,000 after purchasing an additional 121,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Progress Software by 861.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,222 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,290,000 after purchasing an additional 106,818 shares during the last quarter. 88.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Progress Software stock opened at $43.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.95 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.76. Progress Software Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.38 and a fifty-two week high of $49.23.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $131.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.39 million. Progress Software had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 33.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Progress Software Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.12%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PRGS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Progress Software from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th.

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications. The company operates through three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; MOVEit that provides secure collaboration and automated file transfers of critical business information; and WhatsUp Gold, a network monitoring solution.

