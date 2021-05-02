Crowd Machine (CMCT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $122,818.23

Crowd Machine (CURRENCY:CMCT) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. One Crowd Machine coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Crowd Machine has a market capitalization of $122,818.23 and approximately $309.00 worth of Crowd Machine was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Crowd Machine has traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.90 or 0.00070319 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00019493 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001762 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.09 or 0.00072414 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $486.42 or 0.00857174 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.22 or 0.00097305 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.32 or 0.00048149 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4,886.73 or 0.08611426 BTC.

About Crowd Machine

Crowd Machine (CRYPTO:CMCT) is a coin. Crowd Machine’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 470,164,800 coins. Crowd Machine’s official message board is medium.com/crowd-machine . Crowd Machine’s official Twitter account is @crowd_machine and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Crowd Machine is /r/CrowdMachine . Crowd Machine’s official website is crowdmachine.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Crowd Machine is a highly capable blockchain-agnostic decentralized cloud and sofware app creation technology that allows developers and inexperienced users to create decentralized applications at up to 45x the speed of conventional development approaches. To achieve this, Crowd Machine is creating the Crowd Computer, a global decentralized app execution engine comprised of a p2p network of Crowd Virtual Machines (CVM) designed to execute smart contracts and dapps. These CVMs are rewarded with the Crowd Machine token (CMCT), an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Crowd Machine Coin Trading

