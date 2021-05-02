CryptoSoul Price Tops $0.0015 (SOUL)

CryptoSoul (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. CryptoSoul has a market capitalization of $426,440.67 and approximately $6.00 worth of CryptoSoul was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, CryptoSoul has traded 20.3% lower against the dollar. One CryptoSoul coin can currently be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002477 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.30 or 0.00056794 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $181.76 or 0.00319623 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00009371 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000643 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.16 or 0.00033690 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000693 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00009954 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003140 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000117 BTC.

About CryptoSoul

CryptoSoul uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 12th, 2018. CryptoSoul’s total supply is 287,844,484 coins and its circulating supply is 281,751,123 coins. CryptoSoul’s official Twitter account is @CryptoSoul_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . CryptoSoul’s official website is cryptosoul.io . The Reddit community for CryptoSoul is /r/CryptoSoul . CryptoSoul’s official message board is medium.com/@cryptosoul

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

CryptoSoul Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoSoul directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoSoul should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptoSoul using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

