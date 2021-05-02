CT Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CTRRF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CTRRF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.42.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Desjardins upped their target price on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.

CTRRF stock remained flat at $$12.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. CT Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $8.72 and a 52-week high of $12.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.89.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CRT.UN) is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties primarily located in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 350 properties totaling approximately 29 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of net leased single-tenant retail properties located across Canada.

