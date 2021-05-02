CTS (NYSE:CTS) Trading 8.2% Higher Following Strong Earnings

CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS)’s stock price shot up 8.2% on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $32.35 and last traded at $32.35. 641 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 157,754 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.89.

The electronics maker reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $128.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.81 million. CTS had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 7.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share.

Get CTS alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. CTS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.03%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CTS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in CTS by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,868 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of CTS by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 65,700 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CTS by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,106 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in CTS in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in CTS by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 51,108 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.35 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.77.

CTS Company Profile (NYSE:CTS)

CTS Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of sensors, connectivity components, and actuators. Its products include controls, pedals, piezo sensing products, sensors, switches, transducers, electromagnetic and radio frequency interference filters, capacitors, frequency control, resistors, piezo microactuators, and rotary microactuators.

Featured Story: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for CTS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.