CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on May 2nd, 2021

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.800-1.860 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.CubeSmart also updated its FY21 guidance to $1.80-1.86 EPS.

CUBE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James lowered CubeSmart from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Truist raised their price target on CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised CubeSmart from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CubeSmart from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.50.

Shares of NYSE CUBE traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.34. 1,111,707 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,111,989. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.54. CubeSmart has a 12 month low of $23.24 and a 12 month high of $42.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.24). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 24.83%. Equities analysts anticipate that CubeSmart will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is 80.47%.

In other CubeSmart news, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 475,314 shares in the company, valued at $17,824,275. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

